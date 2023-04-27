COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of killing one and injuring another during an attempted burglary in Far West Columbus has been arrested.

Christopher Campos-Hernandez, 29, was arrested Wednesday, three weeks after being identified as a suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Jacob Stratton and injuring a 53-year-old woman on April 3.

At 4:40 a.m. that morning, officers responded to reports of a burglary on the 5000 block of Belmore Drive in the Sweetwater neighborhood, south of Hilliard. Police arrived to find Campos-Hernandez fighting with Stratton and the woman.

Stratton was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital and later died at 5:21 a.m. The woman was treated and released.

Police later searched the home of Campos-Hernandez discovered the body of a 25-year-old man. Two days later police identified the man as Jesus Campos-Hernandez.

Campos-Hernandez is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.