COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly told police he fired a warning shot to break up a fight that ended up hitting an 8-year-old girl at Weinland Park in Columbus.

Torrence Ahart

According to court records, Torrence Ahart, 28, of Reynoldsburg, has been charged with felonious assault in connection with the shooting, which happened at approximately 6:17 p.m. Saturday at the park, located on the 1200 block of Summit Street.

Ahart allegedly told police he thought he fired the shot into the air in an attempt to break up a fight involving two separate groups of females who police said were fighting with knives and mace.

Ahart told police his sister, 18, was cut during the fight, and he believed the incident was getting out of hand, according to court documents, which is when he allegedly fired the gun.

Columbus police confirmed the fight between the groups via surveillance video.

The 8-year-old girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition but has been upgraded to stable.

The 18-year-old was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Ahart was arrested Sunday. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.