COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in South Carolina in connection with the fatal 2020 shooting of a popular Columbus barber.

Jacoby C. Howard

According to Columbus police, Jacoby C. Howard, 30, was arrested in Greenville, South Carolina, and is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of Brian Keith Robertson II, 30.

Police said Howard is facing several charges, including murder and tampering with evidence.

Howard is currently awaiting extradition to Ohio.

Police said Robertson was found inside a car on the 4700 block of Robinhood Park at approximately 4:38 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2020. Suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he was rushed to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A barber who helped open Mr. Roberts Cuts in the Eastland neighborhood of Columbus, Robertson was remembered as the “life of the barbershop” by the business owner.