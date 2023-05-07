COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in south Columbus early Saturday morning.

Police on Sunday afternoon said that 34-year-old Isaac Clark was taken into custody and is accused in the murder of 36-year-old David Davis.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to a shooting at the 500 block of East Whittier Street just before 4:40 a.m. on Saturday. When police arrived, they found Davis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Davis was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-4730.

This fatal shooting was one of three shootings that Columbus police responded to in the overnight hours. At around 2:45 a.m., a large police presence responded to a mass shooting with multiple victims in the Short North neighborhood. At 3:45 a.m., police arrived to a shooting in South Linden where one person was killed, three others were injured, and the gunman died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.