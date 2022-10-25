COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect wanted in connection with fatally shooting a man outside a bar Saturday is in custody.

According to online records with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is currently in Franklin County Jail facing a murder charge.

Charles B. Williams Jr.

Williams is accused of shooting Jeffery Chandler, 40, outside an establishment on the 1000 block of Country Club Road Saturday at approximately 11:50 p.m.

Court records state that Chandler and Williams, along with two other men, were involved in an argument outside of the Platform Lounge. The two unidentified men allegedly pulled handguns and began shooting into the car Chandler was sitting in. Police allege that Williams pulled a rifle from a nearby vehicle and shoots several rounds at Chandler.

Police said that surveillance video shows Chandler claiming from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat of the vehicle and then getting out of the car and running from the scene. The video then shows Chandler fall to the ground after being shot, police said.

Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

Court records state that the autopsy performed on Chandler showed he was hit with a rifle round in the back.

This was the 117th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Online records show Williams was taken into custody Tuesday and is expected to be in court Wednesday.