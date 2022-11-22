On Monday, U.S. marshals arrested Mackey Jr., who is charged with murder and in Franklin County jail.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested three weeks after the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in east Columbus, per police.

According to Columbus police, Allen Mullins arrived at OSU East Hospital on Nov. 1 just before 12:30 p.m. after being shot. He was pronounced dead more than two hours after receiving medical care. This was the 122nd homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Police said early investigations indicated Mullins had an altercation with a suspect, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., at the 1600 block of Harvard Avenue in Woodland Park that led to the shooting. On Monday, U.S. marshals arrested Mackey Jr., who is charged with murder and in Franklin County jail.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 1.