COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man was arrested on a murder warrant Wednesday in connection with a September shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead.

Garland Williams

According to Columbus police, Garland Williams, 45, was arrested by the Columbus SWAT team without incident and taken to Franklin County Jail Wednesday at approximately 3:44 p.m.

On Sept. 12, officers responded to the 1200 block of Brookway Road for a report of a shooting. Officers located the victim, Guann Gregory, 24.

Gregory was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but later died from his injuries.