COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection to a September strip club shooting spree in north Columbus, which left four people injured.

Yaasir Baskerville was arrested and charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting people in the feet outside of The Doll House gentleman’s club on Karl Court.

According to a Franklin County Municipal Court document, surveillance cameras caught Baskerville firing several shots with a semi-automatic handgun into a group of people, with the alleged intent of trying to hit one person, who was seen attempting to flee the area while being chased by Baskerville.

Two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition while one left the scene before police arrived. Baskerville is being held without bond.