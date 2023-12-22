COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a Hilltop murder from March of earlier this year.

According to Franklin County court documents, 20-year-old Kalan Hansard was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued in August. He is charged with the murder of Ronald Smith, 30, who died on March 13, three days after he was shot in the 300 block of South Warren Avenue.

Police said surveillance cameras showed Hansard and two others arrive at the location in a silver Volvo and enter the residence on the evening of March 10. Police arrived at the scene at 6:24 p.m., when they found Smith shot after an alleged attempted robbery.

Smith was taken to Grant Medical Center and died later.

Hansard was issued a $750,000 bond Friday in municipal court and is scheduled to reappear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 29.