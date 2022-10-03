You can watch a previous report in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has been arrested in connection with a boy who was shot in South Linden on Sunday afternoon, according to court records from Franklin County Municipal Court.

Tyonte Diggs was charged with endangering children after a five-year old shot himself in the head around at the 1600 block of Kenmore Road, per court records.

Court documents said the mother of the child reported that she arrived to pick up her niece at around 1:30 p.m. and heard a gunshot, finding her son bleeding from the head. Police and medics arrived, taking the child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Diggs originally fled, but later returned and was taken into custody. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Municipal Court Monday morning.