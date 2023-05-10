COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested nearly two months after a fatal shooting in south Columbus.

According to Columbus police, Tayvion Taylor was taken into custody by a SWAT team on Tuesday and has been charged with murder in connection to the death of 62-year-old Richard Carr.

On March 11, police responded to a shooting around 3:45 p.m. at the 1800 block of Lockbourne Road. Officers found Carr inside a house with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 p.m.

Taylor is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning, per Franklin County court records.

Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office