COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus homicide detectives have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a man found in a pond on the West Side.

Columbus police arrested John Ferry, who was wanted for killing Robert Marsh III, 51, on Nov. 23 at the Camp Base Rail Trail in Wilson Road Park. Ferry, 46, was identified as a suspect after police learned he and Marsh got into a fight, which lead to Marsh’s death.

Officers originally responded to reports of a drowning in a pond at the park, along the trail. The Columbus Division of Fire pronounced Marsh dead at 10:31 p.m.

According to the incident report, Ferry voluntarily surrendered and is being held on a $2 million bond at Franklin County Jail.