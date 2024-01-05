COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man arrested on murder charges was in court Friday after a fatal shooting in northeast Columbus Thursday morning.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jevin Campbell Thursday night and charged him with the murder of an unidentified person in the Northern Lights neighborhood. A criminal report stated that Campbell confronted a man, currently referred to as “John Doe”, who was breaking into cars in an apartment complex parking lot on the 1800 block of Belcher Road.

The man was reportedly in a confrontation with a woman in the parking lot before Campbell chased him away and fired shots. Police, who responded to the scene after a call was placed just after 8 a.m. Thursday morning, found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 8:19 a.m.

Jevin Campbell (NBC4)

Witnesses told police the victim was shot by Campbell, who was issued a $1 million bond in Franklin County Municipal Court Friday. He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 12.

Police said the name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified.