COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder related to a 2021 shooting in south Columbus.

Isaiah Hall of Columbus’ south side was arrested Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He is accused of killing Steven Simpson II, 43, in September 2021.

According to CPD, officers responded to the 600 block of Gilbert Street at about 10:54 p.m. on September 16, 2021, where they the found Simpson shot. Medics pronounced him dead at 11:01 p.m.

Hall’s arraignment is set for Friday at 9 a.m.