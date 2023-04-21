A previous report on this story can be viewed in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man wanted for 22 felony counts of rape and gross sexual imposition was arrested this week and faced a judge Friday.

David “Mike” Hashman was indicted on Dec. 22 for eight counts of rape and 14 counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under the age of 13. According to the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, the felony charges date back to April 2015 and up until May 2021.

A judge set Hashman’s bond at $250,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victim.

Prosecutors said at Hashman’s arraignment that the victim reported in May 2022 that Hashman sexually abused her from age 5 to 13. They said Hashman regularly asked the child to watch pornography and commit sexual acts in exchange for money and her favorite foods.

Since being indicted in December, Hashman was able to avoid capture by law enforcement. He was then arrested on the west side of Columbus just 12 hours after Central Ohio Crime Stoppers sent a release on Wednesday asking for assistance or information that could lead to an arrest.