COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A murder suspect from a July 2022 homicide in southeast Columbus, where an 18-year-old high school graduate was killed at a party, has been arrested.

Columbus police said that on Wednesday, 19-year-old Tyshawn Jenkins was arrested and indicted on two counts of murder. Jenkins is suspected of fatally shooting Ayanta Jarmon and injuring a 16-year-old teen when he shot into an assembled crowd on the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue in Marion Franklin.

Police believe the crowd was part of a party that Jarmon, a Reynoldsburg High School graduate, was attending. Officers found Jarmon unresponsive at 11:35 p.m. on July 29, 2022. She was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m.

Police detained several people at the party and said they found guns at the scene, but were unable to locate a suspect at that time.

Jenkins is facing two counts of murder, felonious assault, and weapons under disability. He is also facing separate charges from a September 2022 incident – two counts of robbery and one count each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault – to which he has pleaded not guilty.