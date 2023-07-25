COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect is in custody after engaging Columbus police in an hours-long standoff in west Columbus Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment building on the 500 block of Station Road after receiving a call at approximately 9:16 a.m.

“Patrol officers were called to a location just behind us in regards to a domestic violence call, in addition to someone having a gun,” Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief Greg Bodker said.

The suspect, who is facing domestic violence and assault charges, fired a weapon several times, according to police, but no injuries have been reported.

“Pretty quickly, patrol officers aired for SWAT,” Bodker said. “They arrived, they began to evacuate people within the area of the building, negotiators came in and began to do what they do.”

No shots were fired by Columbus police officers, police said.

“In this situation, we slow things down significantly so that this individual could not get out and hurt other people,” Bodker said.

The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 6:30 p.m. and is being evaluated by medical professionals, police said.

Anna Maxwell’s child attends a daycare center in the area. She had to wait for the lockdown to be lifted to pick him up.

“My son is three years old and I’m just too nervous to go home,” she said. “I can’t go home until my son is safe.”

The suspect is facing domestic violence and assault charges, but Bodker said more charges could be filed.