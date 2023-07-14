COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged on Friday in connection to an east Columbus shooting earlier this week that killed the owner of a convenience store.

Reko Hickson, 43, is facing a felony murder charge for shooting and killing 55-year-old Vijayakumar Nair, owner of Mike’s Carry Out & Grocery, on Wednesday, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. Hickson will be arraigned on Monday.

Authorities responded to the convenience store in the 1400 block of South Hamilton Road at about 1:52 p.m. on Wednesday after a report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Hickson had entered Mike’s Carry Out & Grocery and pulled out a gun in an attempt to rob the business, court records said. Nair then pulled out a gun to defend himself, followed by a shoot-out between the two men.

As he was fleeing the store, Hickson ran past the building’s drive-thru window and fired several rounds, striking Nair. The business owner was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital before he was pronounced dead at 2:27 p.m.

Investigators identified Hickson from surveillance footage and two other active robbery incidents, court documents said.