COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in the Short North Arts District overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police.

CPD state that officers went to the 700 block of North High Street at 3:00 a.m. and found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the leg.

He was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is recovering. A 31-year-old woman was shot in the foot in the same incident and went to Grant as a walk-in victim. Both are expected to recover from their injuries, per police.

According to police, officers arrested Robert Rogers Jr., 24, on charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

According to court records, Rogers Jr. threw a handgun over a brick wall after the shooting before he was apprehended by a CPD sergeant. Rogers Jr. admitted to detectives he shot the male victim but claimed it was in self defense, per court records.

Rogers Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at 9:00 a.m. in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.