COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested after a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in southeast Columbus on Monday.

Miles Gibson, 28, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. on Thursday by U.S. Marshal’s Task Force Officers on charges he murdered Kennedy Cowans, 20, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gibson was interviewed and slated at the Franklin County Correctional Center.

Authorities responded to the 3300 block of Brooke Colony Drive in Independence Village just before 12:45 p.m. on Monday and found Cowans suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition and pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m.

Neighbors reported hearing Cowans and Gibson arguing followed by a single gunshot, according to police.