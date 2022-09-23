COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person opened fire on a man driving with his four-year-old daughter, injuring him on Thursday night.

The shots likely came from a truck while the man was driving in the 6600 block of Tussing Road at about 8:00 p.m., according to a police media release.

A bullet hit the 22-year-old man in his hip. Medics took him to the hospital in stable condition, and he is expected to recover.

The child was released to a family member, the media release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.