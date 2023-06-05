COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of trying to start a fire in a central Ohio hospital will face a judge Monday afternoon.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, Izuchukwu Ogbuehi will appear in court this afternoon after allegedly attempting to start a fire at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, in Westerville. On May 25, police said Ogbuehi poured liquid from a plastic bottle onto the floor of a lobby at. He then tried to light it with a piece of paper, though it did not ignite fully.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found burn marks on the floor, then later found Ogbuehi, who had a bottle with what appeared to be gasoline inside of his backpack.

The City of Westerville shared an update on Facebook on the afternoon of May 25 that police had found and arrested Ogbuehi, who had been spotted by security cameras outside the facility. Ogbuehi was also captured on video surveillance at a nearby BP gas station purchasing $4 worth of gasoline and putting it into a plastic bottle.

He is being held on a $2 million bond and faces multiple charges, including aggravated arson.

Westerville PD is searching for a suspected arsonist near Mount Carmel medical facilities (Courtesy/City Government of Westerville, Ohio)