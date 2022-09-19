COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man has been accused of snatching an 80-year-old woman’s purse Saturday morning in north Columbus at a Giant Eagle supermarket, according to Columbus police.

CPD state the woman was shopping at the Giant Eagle on North High Street around 10:30 a.m. and when she turned away from her cart, a man allegedly stole her purse from the cart and left.

Police say the suspect left the Giant Eagle in a silver car, jumped into a black Dodge at the Target nearby, and is accused of using the woman’s debit card at that Target store.

Suspect photo (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2259.