COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say stole two chairs from an east Columbus resident’s backyard porch.

CPD states that on Nov. 7, the alleged suspect arrived at the backyard of a house just before 2:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Burt Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Once in the backyard, the man went up to a porch and stole two chairs, per police. An image captured from a surveillance camera can be seen below.

According to police, the suspect showed up at the residence in a red Ford Escape, and an unknown person was sitting in the passenger seat. CPD asked anyone with information to contact them at 614-645-1435.