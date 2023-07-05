COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they say robbed an east Columbus drive-thru store while pointing a gun at an employee.

Police say on Thursday at 9:26 a.m., a man went to a store on the 2800 block of East 5th Avenue from an alleyway and pointed a gun at an employee. He allegedly demanded money and cigarettes from the employee, who complied with the suspect. The suspect then ran from the store. Photos from surveillance video can be seen below.

Police say on June 29 at 9:26 a.m., a man went to a store on the 2800 block of East 5th Avenue from an alleyway and pointed a gun at an employee. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Police say on June 29 at 9:26 a.m., a man went to a store on the 2800 block of East 5th Avenue from an alleyway and pointed a gun at an employee. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4665 or can contact the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.