COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who has been accused of stealing items from Starbucks after breaking into the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Police say on Sept. 24, the man allegedly broke into the convention center in the evening, went into a Starbucks and stole multiple items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2089 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.