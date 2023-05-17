COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they say stole cash from a register at a West Side gas station.

Police say that on April 8 just after 8:30 p.m., a man walked into the gas station’s store in the 800 block of North Wilson Road and walked around the counter where the register drawer was open. An employee attempted to close the drawer as the suspect approached, but police say the man got it open, stole an undetermined amount of cash and ran away.

Police say he left in a silver sedan. Surveillance photos taken from the theft can be seen below.

Columbus police are looking for a man they say stole cash from a register at a store on the city’s west side. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4254.