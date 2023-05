COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they say stole multiple packages off a front porch on the north side.

On Feb. 20, police say a man went up to a porch on the 400 block of Midgard Road at 3:30 a.m. and stole eight packages. The packages were on the porch to be picked up by the United States Postal Service, per CPD. Photos of the suspect can be seen below.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police asked anyone with information to contact them at 614-645-4035.