COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking for a man accused of stealing a diamond ring from the Macy’s at Tuttle Crossing on the west side.

CPD says on May 13, the man asked a jewelry department employee to try on a $1,300 diamond ring. With the ring on his finger, the suspect ran out of the store and into a red SUV that was driven by another person.

Police describe the suspect as 5’10”, 160 pounds with a full beard and his hair in a bun. You can see a picture of him below.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2091 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.