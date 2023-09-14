COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man accused of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old woman in the University District over the weekend was arrested Wednesday — three states south of Ohio.

Michael Brooks II, 28, is currently hospitalized for unrelated injuries but will be taken into custody on murder charges once he recovers, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities located and arrested him in Georgia, Columbus police said.

Columbus police responded to a reported stabbing just before 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of Iuka Avenue on Saturday, where Emily Foster was pronounced dead minutes later, police said.

Foster was a well-known figure in the University District community. Lee Brown, her husband, taught philosophy at Ohio State University until he retired in 2002. Brown died in 2014.

She wrote for Columbus Magazine, worked in public relations and university relations at Ohio State University, and authored a 2014 book on the neighborhood after retiring titled The Ohio State University District: A Neighborhood History.