An updated and previous report on this story can be viewed in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of shooting into a crowd of people during an outdoor vigil has been arrested and is scheduled to be in court Monday morning.

Columbus police said that 29-year-old Sagittarius Lamar was arrested and charged with three counts of felonious assault after he allegedly shot at a group of people holding a vigil on the 700 block of Canonby Place at 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. During the South Franklinton vigil, Lamar reportedly leaned out of his window of an apartment on the same block and began shooting.

Three women, all over the age of 21, were shot with one being shot in both legs, another in the shoulder, and the third victim in the back. All three were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and have all been upgraded to stable condition.

Lamar is due in court at 9 a.m. Monday for an arraignment hearing.