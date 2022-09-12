Two people were shot just after midnight Friday at Pastimes Pub and Grill in Westerville, Columbus police said. (Ronnie Clark/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More charges have been filed after a fatal shooting outside a Columbus bar earlier in September.

Drzmon Cotton has been charged with felonious assault, accused of firing at the car of the person accused in the death of Dermahni Hoston on Sept. 1. Court records say one of the shots from Cotton’s weapon went through the window of a nearby house.

Drzmon Cotton

Hoston was killed near Pastimes Pub and Grill, in a section of Columbus that is west of New Albany, just before midnight. The next day, Torrod Carter turned himself in to police to face murder charges.

Cotton fired shots at Carter’s car as it was driving west on Warner Road, with one round going through the window of a house across the street, almost hitting someone looking out the window, according to court records.

Cotton is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.