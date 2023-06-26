COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested and accused of shooting at two people while walking along a west Columbus bike trail.

According to court documents, Rahsaan Keith is charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly shot at two people who were walking along the Camp Chase Trail in the Cherry Creek neighborhood just outside Interstate 270. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 9 p.m. Friday and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm and rib area.

Police said that the woman was walking along the trail with her husband when the suspect reportedly walked past them and then began firing a gun. The victims turned around and saw Keith holding a firearm.

The woman ran to a nearby apartment on the 900 block of Regentshire Drive to seek help. She was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Keith faces a judge Monday morning for an arraignment hearing.