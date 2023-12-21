View the player above for previous coverage.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of shooting at and punching a dog on the Southeast Side has been identified and charged.

Miquan Feaster, 30, is charged with aggravated menacing and discharging a firearm. He contacted officers and turned himself in, according to Columbus police. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

A 27-year-old woman told investigators that on Nov. 26 at around 2:40 p.m., she heard a gunshot outside her home in the 2000 block of Fairwood Avenue, located in the Innis Garden Village neighborhood. She went outside and spotted a man punching her dog while holding a gun.

When the woman asked the man if he shot at her dog, he answered, “Yes, next time I’ll shoot at you, b—-” and then pointed the handgun at her, according to investigators. Police confirmed the bullet did not strike the dog.

Feaster previously faced charges for failing to register a dog license and failing to properly confine a dog in 2018. He additionally faced domestic violence and assault charges the same year.