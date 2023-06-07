COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they say pulled a gun and robbed a store in an east Columbus neighborhood.

On May 30 just after 8 p.m., the man walked into a store on the 900 block of South James Road in Eastmoor and demanded money from the cash register, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He had a gun pointed at the store employee throughout the encounter. He then took money from the register and left the store on foot going towards Eastmoor Boulevard and Astor Avenue.

Columbus police shared a security camera photo of the suspect, and asked anyone with information to call them at 614-645-4665.