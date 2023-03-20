COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged with murder and taking a woman’s body to a landfill appeared in court Monday.

Gene Scott, 46, of Columbus, appeared in Franklin County Common Pleas court during a preliminary hearing on charges of murder, aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

On Monday, Scott’s bond was set at $1,000,000 during the court appearance. In addition, should Scott post the bond, he is ordered to stay away from the victim’s family and is not allowed to have guns. As of Monday afternoon, Scott is still listed as being in custody in Franklin County Jail.

Renee Benedetti’s body was found in a southeastern Ohio landfill. Gene Scott was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Scott is accused of killing Renee Benedetti on Jan. 29 at an apartment the two shared in Clintonville. Scott then allegedly wrapped Benedetti’s body in a rug and disposed of her at a Rumpke landfill in Georgetown, Ohio.

When people close to the couple alerted authorities of a possible murder at the end of January, the Columbus Division of Police filed an endangered missing person report. Benedetti’s body was found on March 8 at the landfill located around 50 miles east of Cincinnati, and 105 miles southwest of Columbus.

Scott was also the subject of a federal investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who implied in court documents that he had been a suspect in Benedetti’s murder since Feb. 8. When searching his home for evidence related to her disappearance, police found a .22-caliber rifle with no serial number. Because Scott is a convicted felon, prosecutors filed charges against him for illegal possession in the U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio.

Authorities said they found Scott in Kentucky 18 hours after the missing person’s report went out. They arrested him on that federal weapons charge and brought him back to Columbus. The joint team of authorities would keep investigating until they ultimately found Benedetti’s body two and a half weeks later.

Scott was arraigned on March 13 in Franklin County Municipal Court and issued a $1 million bond and ordered to stay away from the Benedetti family.