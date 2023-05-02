COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of attempting to run over another with a car has been arrested and faced a judge Tuesday morning.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Khristopher Mahr was charged with felonious assault after allegedly striking another man with his car. Police say the assault, originally reported as shots fired, occurred on April 16 at around 1:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Kroger Fuel Center on the 3600 block of South High Street in Far South neighborhood of Columbus.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers reported that the victim told police he fired a gun at a car that was attempting to run him over. The victim, who was riding in a motorized scooter, described a man and a woman who were leaving the Fuel Center store, when one of the suspects almost bumped into the him. One of the suspects then reportedly called the victim a derogatory name.

The victim said he continued towards a bus stop when Mahr’s car approached him and stopped. One of the suspects got out of the car while wielding a large Bowie style knife. The victim, who told police he feared for his life, pulled out a gun, which he had a license for.

The suspect got back into a dark sedan, backed up, then sped forward at the victim. That’s when the victim said he shot at the car. The car, a black 2018 Subaru Impreza, struck the victim and ran over the scooter before it fled the scene.

Police arrested Khristopher Mahr who struck another man on a motorized scooter at a south Columbus Kroger Fuel Station. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

A man arrested was driving a black Subaru that hit a man on a scooter at a south Columbus Kroger Fuel Station. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

The victim suffered a broken right foot, a broken left arm and two broken ribs.

Mahr was charged with felonious assault, issued a $75,000 bond, ordered to stay away from the Kroger Fuel Center, stay away from prosecution witnesses, have no further acts of violence, and possess no weapons or firearms as conditions of his bond. He is due back in court on May 11 for a preliminary hearing.