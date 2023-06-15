COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who reportedly harassed a Lyft driver for nearly an hour has been arrested and will face a judge Thursday.

Derrell Williamson, 46, of Reynoldsburg, faces one count each of kidnapping and gross sexual imposition after allegedly harassing a woman who was working as a driver for Lyft.

Police said that on June 4 at 2:39 a.m., the woman picked up Williamson at the intersection of Park Street and Vine Street. The woman told police that Williamson immediately began flirting with her, asked her inappropriate questions and solicited her for sex.

Derrell Williamson (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Though the woman rejected Williamson’s advances, she told police that he began to touch her upper body. The victim said she told Williamson to stop touching her, but he repeatedly groped her throughout the ride and offered to pay her for sex.

A criminal complaint said that after the ride ended at Williamson’s apartment complex, he refused to leave the car. Fifteen minutes later, the woman drove around to find an open business, where there might be other people. Unsuccessful, she drove him back to the residence, but he still refused to leave.

Williamson then allegedly restrained the woman and groped her again. He exited the vehicle after about 45 minutes in total.

The woman reported the incident to police the next morning, identified Williamson, who was arrested Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned before a Franklin County Municipal judge Thursday.