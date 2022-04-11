COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is being held on $500,000 bail in connection with charges he assaulted a Columbus police officer this past weekend.

Sabab Islam

Sabab Islam, 20, was arraigned Monday on one charge of assault on a police officer.

According to court documents, Islam allegedly assaulted the officer during an investigation into a crash on I-670 East near Grandview Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Court documents state Islam punched the officer several times in the face, tried to gouge his right eye, and wrestled with the officer.

According to court documents, Islam was out on bond for an aggravated robbery charge stemming from a January 2021 incident.

Islam is scheduled to be back in court on April 18. He is currently being held in Franklin County Jail.