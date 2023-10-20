COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been almost two weeks since a man was shot and killed at a west side Greyhound Bus terminal that city leaders have deemed problematic.

People who live near the terminal say they are concerned these problems will keep growing.

Friday, the accused shooter, 26-year-old Jabril Kim, faced a judge and in court. The prosecutor said Kim has little to no ties to Columbus.

“Witness statements and video evidence shows the defendant Mr. Jabril [displayed] a firearm and shot the victim multiple times for unknown reasons,” said Prosecutor Jeffery Zezech.

In a video NBC4 obtained from a local security company you can hear those shots. You can also see Kim walking around the neighborhood after the alleged crime.

Zachary Whitt lives just steps away from the bus terminal. He said the randomness of the crime is alarming and he wonders if it will happen again.

“It sure is scary for the people that live here and then to see this murder happen on our back doorstep and then the individual walking through the neighborhoods with a gun in hand. I don’t think there are really words that can describe how uneasy that makes everybody over here,” Whitt said.

Whitt has led the charge to shut it down since June.

Columbus Police say since June, they have responded to several dozen calls to the bus terminal.

City leaders cited the owners, Baron Buses, for code violation in July.

Then in August, Columbus’ City Attorney filed a lawsuit against the owners, declaring the terminal a public nuisance.

The city had a court date set with Baron Buses for Nov. 1 – but that has been postponed to Dec. 8.

“So the delay and the month that they’re going to get now, coupled with the colder temperatures and the lack of adequate shelter at that place, it’s just a storm brewing,” Whitt said.

The judge set Kim’s bond at two million dollars.

NBC4 has reached out to Baron Buses multiple times since June and have not gotten one response back.