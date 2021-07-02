Man accused in deadly Hilltop shooting surrenders to police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The person accused in a deadly shooting at a Hilltop gas station turned himself in to police Thursday.

Jonathan Woodruff, 33, surrendered to police at the Franklin County Jail to face a murder charge.

Jonathan Woodruff

On Wednesday, Columbus police were called to a gas station in the 3000 block of Sullivant Avenue, where they found Timothy McGuire, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police that McGuire and another person had a verbal altercation before the other person returned to his vehicle and began firing several shots as he pulled off the lot, striking McGuire.

McGuire’s death marked the 99th homicide in Columbus of the year.

Woodruff is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.