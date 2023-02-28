COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspended Ohio National Guard member accused of selling and making 3D-printed ghost guns and threatening a Jewish school was sentenced to prison in federal court on Tuesday.

Thomas Develin, 25, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and six years of supervised release for making and selling ghost guns, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker. He was also sentenced in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to six years in prison for various charges, including making terroristic threats towards a Jewish school in Columbus.

His state sentence will run concurrently with his federal sentence.

Develin pleaded guilty to federal charges in October after being accused of making and selling untraceable guns using a 3D printer. Develin was arrested by federal agents in June 2022 after agents discovered more than 25 firearms while executing a search warrant of his home, along with night vision goggles, ballistic plates, a ballistic helmet, first aid equipment, and ammunition in his car.

Prior to his arrest in June, Develin was charged in April for making terroristic threats towards Columbus Torah Academy, a Jewish K-12 school located near Reynoldsburg where he worked as a private security guard. Court documents showed threatening social media posts created by Develin while working for the school, including one stating, “I’m at a Jewish school and about to make it everyone’s problem.”

On April 14, Develin was ordered under house arrest after paying $125,000 bond. He was enlisted in the National Guard in 2016 and was suspended following his charges in April.