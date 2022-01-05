COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted carjacking Wednesday night outside a car wash in southeast Columbus.

Columbus Police said that at approximately 5:41 p.m., an 83-year-old man was standing outside his car in a car wash bay on the 6700 block of Refugee Road.

Two unknown suspects then approached the man and demanded his car keys, police said. For some unknown reason, police said one of the suspects shot the man and fled on foot without stealing the vehicle.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665.

Surveillance photos of the suspects are below.

Suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of an 83-year-old man during an attempted carjacking in southeast Columbus on Jan. 5, 2022.

