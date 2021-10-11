COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 72-year-old man is recovering after he said he was shoved to the ground by someone much younger than him.

The incident happened near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Neil Avenue Saturday.

Stan Hoff said while he’s better than he was then, he’s still in some pain.

Hoff, who did not want to appear on camera, did show a cut he had on his forehead from where it hit the pavement.

A couple of people on scooters bumped into him Saturday afternoon, but didn’t knock him over, Hoff said. He kept walking to get to a bus stop and came across those same people – a man, a woman, and a child.

Hoff said he told them to follow the rules when it comes to riding the motorized scooters, which includes not riding them on sidewalks.

The man, who Hoff estimates to be about 30 years younger than him, did not take kindly to that. Hoff said the man pushed him down, kicked him, and eventually took off.

“I’m 72, I’m handicapped, and I told him, I said, ‘You’re going to hit a 72-year-old handicapped person in front of your son,’” Hoff recounted. “I said, ‘What’s that going to teach him,’ and he let go.”

Hoff was helped by medics at the scene but did not have to go to the hospital. Hoff has also filed a police report.