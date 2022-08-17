COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 70-year-old man who went missing Tuesday evening from the south side.

Michael Burkholder was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area near Frebis Avenue and Parsons Avenue in a black Chevrolet pick up truck.

Burkholder is 5’6″, 160 pounds and was wearing a black and orange MMA shirt with blue jeans and yellow boots when he was last seen.

If you have information on Burkholder’s whereabouts, call Columbus police at 614-645-2358 or 614-645-4624.

Missing person poster for Michael Burkholder (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)