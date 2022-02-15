COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old man with dementia who they believe walked away from a medical treatment center Tuesday.

Donald Hairston was last seen at the center on the 5100 block of West Broad Street just after 2 p.m.

Donald is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Donald was last seen wearing a black stocking hat with a white pom on it and carrying a black backpack. He may be carrying a cane.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333.