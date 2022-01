COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said went missing from Mt. Carmel East Hospital Saturday.

Scott F. Federer, 52, has grey hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing grey/white sweat pants and a beige/green hooded jersey.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4624.