COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening near a bar on the east side.

Officers went to the 1000 block of Country Club Road just before 11:50 p.m. and found Jeffery Chandler, 40, with a gunshot wound. Police say Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene 10 minutes after midnight Sunday.

According to CPD, Chandler and several other men had an argument at a bar and agreed to take the argument outside. Bar patrons told police that they heard gunshots shortly after the men left.

This was the 117th homicide in Columbus in 2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.