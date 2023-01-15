COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash overnight Sunday in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, Newark resident Erickson Francois was driving his Honda just after 3:30 a.m. going south on Interstate 270. As Francois entered the exit ramp going east toward the merge with State Route 161, a BMW, that was driving the wrong direction on SR 161, entered the same ramp and hit the Honda head-on.

Francois was taken to Mount Carmel East with severe injuries and was pronounced dead just after 6:15 a.m. This is the eighth traffic-related fatality in Columbus in 2023, per police.

The Accident Investigation Unit of CPD responded to the crash and has initiated an investigation that is currently ongoing.