COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police.

CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730 or contact the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.